By RICHARD MUNGUTI

State House intruder Brian Kibet has apologised to the President after being arraigned in a Nairobi court on Wednesday.

The charges against him were not read because a mental health assessment by Mathari Hospital revealed the university student is schizophrenic.

Schizophrenia, according to the World Health Organization, is a severe mental disorder characterized by profound disruptions in thinking, affecting language, perception, and sense of self.

Mr Kibet found himself on the wrong side of the law on Monday, June 10, 2019, when he attempted to scale a State House wall while brandishing a knife.

Police officers who man the premises shot him on the shoulder.

He was taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

Mr Kibet is a fifth year mechanical engineering student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

His family on Wednesday requested the court to allow police transfer him to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where he had earlier received mental health treatment.