Mr Andayi ordered the Kilimani police boss to investigate the matter then file a report in court on July 3.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A Nairobi court has ordered a police boss to investigate the disappearance from hospital of a university student who was shot by security forces after he scaled State House wall earlier this month.

Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi directed Kilimani police boss Michael Muchiri to produce in court a report on Brian Bera Kibet, who went missing at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he was receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

An official from KNH told the court on Tuesday that both the patient and police officers, who were guarding the student, disappeared from the hospital.

Mr Andayi had summoned the investigating officer and an administrator from KNH to explain the whereabouts of Kibet.

The court heard Mr Kibet was in a ward where police guarded him round the clock.

The police investigator from the Kilimani Police Division told the court that KNH had issued restrictions on Mr Kibet because of his status.

But the hospital administrator defended KNH saying guarded patients cannot disappear without police knowledge since they are “under guard for 24 hours every day.”

The administrator pleaded with the magistrate not to heap blame on the hospital management since the patient was under police watch all the time.

“The irony of it is that both the police and the patient disappeared. The officers who were guarding the patient are known they should be queried,” the KNH official told the magistrate.

Giving directions,