By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

The government has protested against the High Court's directive for the Interior ministry to include the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) in the list of essential service providers.

The Cabinet Secretaries for the Health and Interior ministries as well as the Attorney-General indicated their opposition in an appeal filed on Friday.

Through these parties, the State said it was dissatisfied with the judgement.

The High Court issued the order in the case in which the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenged police conduct during the 7pm to 5am curfew imposed nationwide to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Justice Weldon Korir ruled that Ipoa and LSK members should be included in the list of essential service providers.

He gave the Interior ministry five days to implement the order.

Advertisement

EXCESSIVE FORCE

Justice Korir declined to declare the curfew illegal, saying it was issued according to the Public Order Act and that the government was right to impose it in the fight against Covid19.

He said panic and fear can sometimes lead to disorder and that a curfew may be needed to reinforce the provisions of the Public Health Act.

The court noted, however, that police had used excessive force in implementing the curfew.

He said the problem with the curfew concerned the matter in which police officers were implementing it.

“It appears that in confronting the coronavirus, a faceless enemy, police brought the law and order mentality to the fore,” he said.

He added: “Diseases are not contained by visiting violence on members of the public. One cannot suppress or contain a virus by beating up people. The National Police Service must be held responsible and accountable for violating rights to life as well as dignity among other rights.”