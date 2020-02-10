By LEOPOLD OBI

Several media houses have been blocked from reporting live the national prayer service for former president Daniel arap Moi at Nyayo National Stadium.

Government spokesperson Col (rtd) Cyrus Oguna announced on Monday that only KTN, KBC, Ministry of Defence and the Joint Production team will be allowed to cover the live proceedings on Tuesday.

"It is only the crew and equipment of the four production units that shall be allowed into Nyayo National Stadium,” Mr Oguna said.

Mr Oguna added that other media houses will acquire live feeds from the accredited units.

“For other media houses, arrangement have been made to acquire live feeds from accredited production units. Still photography on the other hand shall be shared by the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU),” he said.

The government had earlier declared February 11 a national holiday to allow Kenyans to mourn Moi, who ruled for 24 years.

