State to send money to poor families directly

The government has come up with a strategy to bypass cartels to ensure food reaches vulnerable households.

This is after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said brokers have taken advantage of the programme to exploit the needy.

Mr Munya said groups entrusted by State agencies to distribute the aid pocketed up to 50 per cent .

“In the process, the government ended up losing a lot of money as the poor families continued suffering,” Mr Munya told journalists at Kilimo House, in Nairobi, as he launched the revised draft of the Tea Industry Regulations Thursday.

“The government has decided that individuals will be given money to buy food or any other provisions they need.”

The CS did not, however, give details on the amount every family or individual would receive.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease, which has disrupted the health systems and economies worldwide, many Kenyans are increasingly finding themselves jobless.

There are fears that many families could be facing hunger after their breadwinners lost their jobs, were forced to take unpaid leave or took pay cuts.

Mr Munya said the government has information on vulnerable families and individuals and would use it to identify those to receive the money. He, however, urged Kenyans not to panic following reports of impending food shortages.