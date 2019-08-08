alexa Stay out of office, High Court tells Waititu in corruption case - Daily Nation
Stay out of office, High Court tells Waititu in corruption case

Thursday August 8 2019

Waititu in court

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Ndungu Waititu at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on July 29, 2019, when he was charged over a Sh580 million irregular tender award. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

RICHARD MUNGUTI
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu suffered a blow on Thursday as the High Court upheld a ruling that barred him from office over a Sh51.2 million graft case.

Governor Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and eight county officials are facing corruption charges over the irregular award of tenders worth Sh588 million.

Anti-Corruption Court magistrate Lawrence Mugambi earlier granted Mr Waititu Sh15 million cash bail but imposed tough conditions on the fiery politician and his co-accused.

When he was released from police custody on July 30, Mr Waititu did not walk back to his corner office in Kiambu town as the court ordered him to keep off.

The High Court upheld this ruling on Thursday, saying the governor must stay away until the case is determined.

Deputy Governor James Nyoro and county executive committee members will now take charge.

The court directed the county chief to collect his personal belongings from his office in the company of the investigating officer.

More follows