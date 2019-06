By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang was on Tuesday charged with malicious damage to property, incitement to violence and abuse of office.

Governor Sang denied all three charges and was released on Sh1 million bond or Sh500,000 cash bail.

The magistrate dismissed an application to stop the governor from being charged and taking plea, saying it lacked merit.

The case will be heard on September 19.