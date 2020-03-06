By AMINA WAKO

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto has once again asked the police to find and bring to book the killers of security officer Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.

At the same time, Mr Ruto, whose office and staff are at the centre of the investigations, wants Kenya’s chief crime buster George Kinoti to stop “drama” and bring out “the truth”.

“The truth must be found on why, how, and who killed Sgt Kenei,” Dr Ruto tweeted on Friday morning.

“The family, ODP (Office of Deputy President) and Kenyans want the truth and justice and culprits held to account. The drama, distortions, convenient half-truths and the smear campaigns in sponsored headlines amounts to criminal cover-up.”

Dr Ruto’s comments come hours after Mr Kinoti took to the media to give a blow-by-blow account of Mr Kenei’s last moments at Harambee Annex, the Deputy President’s office.

The details revolve around the secret meeting that former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and his guests in the fake Sh39 billion arms deal held at Mr Ruto’s office.

Advertisement

The detectives also gave a timeline of events leading to the silencing of the man whose statement was key in the ongoing probe into the arms deal that sucked in the Department of Defence and Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.