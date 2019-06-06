By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A University of Nairobi student was charged on Thursday over threats to kill Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua.

Alex Anyolo Kikuyu, a 30-year-old masters student, denied sending messages to Ms Mutua on May 27 using his three cell phones.

In the messages, Ms Mutua was warned against walking alone around the Parliament roundabout and visiting Hotel Inter-Continental since “some politicians have allegedly hired mercenaries to assassinate her”.

Mr Kikuyu stated, “The facts disclosed in the information presented before this court by police do not disclose an offence of threatening to kill the lawmaker.”

BAIL APPEAL

The student urged Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko to decline the request for his detention for seven days at Central Police Station.

Police applied for this, noting they needed to carry out further investigations and take statements from witnesses.

Mr Kikuyu said, “I have volunteered all the information which police require in this matter. Why detain me for seven days?"

He added, “I am not a flight risk. I am married with a young child and my youthful wife is expectant. She needs me most. I am doing research for my masters degree in accounting at the UoN. I need ample time for this.”

Regarding media coverage, the accused said reporters had been following him since Wednesday, when he was arrested.

"I am being treated as if I have brought down the whole of the Central Bank of Kenya," he said.

REMANDED

Mr Ooko interjected and told Mr Kikuyu that the journalists were simply doing their work and that he had allowed them to broadcast the proceedings live.

State prosecutor Susan Kurunga opposed the bail request saying police were yet to obtain the statements and interrogate the suspect.

The interrogation will be on matters including the items he was found with - 13 national identity cards, 37 Safaricom and 23 Telkom SIM cards.

In his ruling, Mr Ooko allowed police to detain the suspect for five days.

“Police need time to investigate the voluminous documents they recovered from you to establish why you retained them,” he noted.