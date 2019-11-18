Mr Ole Nado said the ousted chairman has the option to resign or wait for the council’s next National Executive Meeting to defend himself if he intends to remain in office.

Mr Nzibo, former diplomat, was suspended on allegations of bad leadership, corruption and division among Muslim faithful across the country.

By CECIL ODONGO

Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) chairman Yusuf Nzibo has been ousted and replaced by his deputy Hassan Ole Nado in acting capacity.

Mr Nzibo, former diplomat, was suspended on allegations of bad leadership, corruption and division among Muslim faithful across the country.

Speaking to Nation, Mr Nzibo refuted claims that his leadership has been bedeviled with graft. He said he would move to court to challenge his alleged ouster.

The official, who was elected to lead the largest Muslim organisation in the country two years ago, revealed that his suspension was driven by alleged misappropriation of Hajj funds and debt that has lasted for years.

HAJJ DEBT

“The allegations against me are far-fetched since my office doesn’t handle money. The Hajj debt has been there. The money they are referring had been sent to Saudi Arabia government through the Ministry of Hajj,” he said.

“Muslims shall know the truth concerning this issue in a month's time,” said Mr Nzibo who insisted that auditors had gone through council's books of accounts and absolved him from any blame.

He also criticised the manner in which he was removed from office saying was verbally abused yet he had not stolen any funds from the council.

Mr Ole Nado blamed his predecessor for poor leadership and failure to show how the Hajj funds were used when he was in office. He said the debt owed to Saudi Arabia government has grown over the years.

DOWNFALL

“His failure to stamp his authority on various issues has led to his downfall. People have been asking why the Hajj debt has not been reducing. We are not blaming him personally for corruption but his leadership has been weak and cannot take Muslims forward,” said Mr Ole Nado.

Mr Ole Nado said the ousted chairman has the option to resign or wait for the council’s next National Executive Meeting to defend himself if he intends to remain in office.