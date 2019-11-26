By MAUREEN KAKAH

Laws governing the manufacture, sale and advertising of tobacco products will remain in effect following a decision by Kenya’s top court affirming that the health of Kenyans should be given first priority.

While dismissing a petition by the British American Tobacco Company challenging the implementation of the Tobacco Control Regulations, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the lower court’s decision to throw away BAT’s concerns.

“There is no way that regulations can be made without considering the health of the people. The issues of tobacco and its impact to health is now a debate worldwide,” said Lady Justice Njoki Ndung'u.

The disputed regulations require cigarette manufacturers to include large graphic and text health warnings on their products, as well as make mandatory disclosures of tobacco product ingredients and revenues.

Manufacturers are also expected to ensure smoke-free environments in public places and adjacent streets, walkways and verandas, as well as limit interactions between the tobacco industry and public officials.

The law also requires tobacco companies to pay damages for harm suffered known as solatium compensation and make contribution of two percent of the value of the products manufactured or imported to fund tobacco control research, cessation and rehabilitation programs.

BAT had challenged the manner in which the law came into force while citing lack of sufficient public participation as well as discrimination.