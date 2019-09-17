Suspect in Cohen's murder awaits ruling on detention

By SIMON CIURI

More by this Author

Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo will on Wednesday decide on whether to detain a key suspect in the murder of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen for another 14 days as investigations continue.

The detective investigating the murder told the magistrate that the matter is complex and requires more time since investigators need to subject the gadgets they recovered from Mr Peter Njoroge Karanja to forensic investigations.

“We are seeking more suspects that have been linked to the murder, who are well known to the respondent. I request we be granted 14 more days so that we can cover more ground and conclude the investigations,” the detective told the court.

The court heard that the detectives recovered mobile phones from Mr Karanja's home in Gilgil, and that they need more time to travel to other counties as part of the investigations.

WITNESS TAMPERING

The Director of Public Prosecutions' team concurred with the DCI team that the case is complex and releasing the suspect on cash bail might affect the investigation through witness interference.

Advertisement

“Even as the defence teams talk of their client being released on a cash bail, they should also consider the family of the murdered person and the justice to him and his family,” the DPP told the court.

Mr Karanja's defence team had on Monday filed an application seeking orders to compel Kiambu Police Station to release him on a cash bail pending investigations or produce him in court.