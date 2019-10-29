By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The second suspect in the murder of billionaire businessman Tob Cohen has been released on a Sh4 million bond of with two sureties of Sh2 million each or an alternative Sh2 million cash bail.

While releasing Peter Karanja on bond, High Court Judge Daniel Ogembo Tuesday dismissed an objection by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who wanted the suspect to be denied bond on grounds that he will interfere with witnesses and that he has no fixed abode.

In his ruling, Justice Ogembo said the DPP did mot present any evidence to show how the accused will interfere with witnesses.

But the judge ordered Karanja not to communicate with any witnesses in the case.

“You are hereby ordered not interfere with State witnesses or communicate with family members of the deceased," Justice Ogembo said.

On the issue of abode, the judge said the accused has homes in Nakuru and Gilgil and he can be located in either of them.

Justice Ogembo said although the case against the accused is serious, that cannot be a reason to deny him bond.

"The offence which the accused is alleged to have committed is serious. It attracts a death sentence upon conviction. However, Article 49 of the Constitution allows courts to admit suspects on bond regardless of the charge against them," Justice Ogembo ruled.

He said courts can only take away that right if compelling reasons are given by the DPP.

"In the present case before me, the DPP has not advanced any compelling reasons which warrants denial of bond. The DPP has stated generalities," ruled Justice Ogembo.

He added that another suspect in the case, Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, wife of the late Dutch tycoon, has also been freed on bond.

The judge directed Karanja never to go back to Cohen’s house unless with express permission of the court.

Karanja and Sarah have denied murdering Cohen on July 19-20, 2019 within Nairobi.

Karanja’s case will be consolidated with that of Sarah.