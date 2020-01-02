By KALUME KAZUNGU

Suspected Al-Shabaab fighters have attacked a Lamu bound bus on Thursday at Nyongoro area within Lamu County.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed the incident. The bus came from Mombasa and was headed to Lamu.

There were no details on casualties or injuries by press time.

"I have heard of such an incident but I am headed to the scene...I am also liaising with officers on the ground. Details on injuries, casualties or the bus company are yet to be established but I'll give details soonest," Mr Macharia told the Nation.

The Somalia-based terror group has ramped up attacks in recent months, with its deadliest being a car bomb that claimed the lives of 79 people in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Al-Shabaab for the first time apologised to civilian victims of the attack.

In Kenya, at least ten people were killed, including police officers, when the terrorists attacked a bus using an Improved Explosive Device (IED) in Kotulo area a week ago.

Its militants also kidnapped two businessmen on December 26 in Liboi area along the Kenya-Somalia border. They were then freed on December 27, with police saying they had launched a manhunt for the culprits after the attack.