A suspected fraudster who was arrested by detectives on Saturday for absconding court for five months has been detained until September 18.

Mr Zachary Mwangi Kariuki on Monday appeared before Kibera Senior Resident Magistrate Faith Mutuku who had issued one of the several warrants against him.

Mr Mwangi has several fraud cases pending before Kibera Court.

He told the court that he was sick and had been admitted in a Limuru hospital since April.

Ms Mutuku issued warrant of arrest since April after the suspect failed to attend court in case where was accused of obtaining Sh1.9 million from Mr Pankaj Patel, the director of Kenson and Company Limited under the pretext that he would sell him a car in 2012.

“I had just left the hospital in Limuru when detectives pounced on me, I am a depressed man,” he told the court.

He was put to task to explain why he had not been attending court sessions.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced the arrest on their official Twitter account on Saturday.

According to the DCI, several members of the public complained that Mr Mwangi had obtained money from them by false pretences.