By DICKENS WESONGA

Two brothers were on Thursday charged with the murder of journalist Eric Oloo.

The suspects denied the charges before the High Court in Siaya.

Appearing before Judge Roseline Aburili, Joel Franklin Luta alias Daddy and Victor Ogola Luta were charged with killing the Siaya-based journalist on November 21 in Nyabeda village, Ugunja.

They both pleaded not guilty.

The judge directed that the two be remanded at the Siaya G.K Prison until January 20 when the case will be mentioned.

She also directed the county probation officer to do a bail assessment for the two suspects and avail the findings in court within 21 days after plea taking.

