By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Two suspects charged with the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno have been freed on bail.

Michael Oyamo, former personal assistant to Migori Governor Okoth Obado, and and former county employee Caspal Obiero were released by the Court of Appeal on Thursday.

The two, who are jointly charged with Mr Obado, were granted the bond six months after they were denied bail by High Court Judge Jessie Lesiit.

Three judges of the appeals court allowed their appeal and released them on Sh2,000,000 bond each and one surety of same amount or a cash bail of Sh1,000,000.

Judges Mohammed Warsame, Otieno Odek and Daniel Musinga said bail is a constitutional right which should only be taken away on firm grounds.

“We disagree with the superior courts’ decision to deny the two appellants and hereby direct they be admitted to bond of Sh2,000,000 with one surety of same amount or deposit a cash bail Sh1,000,000,” the judges ruled.

The suspects were ordered to deposit their passports in court.