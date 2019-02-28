By BENSON MATHEKA

More by this Author

Two suspects linked to a Sh32 billion fake currency haul in Ruiru, Kiambu, will spend the next ten days in custody as police conduct investigation including tracking their accomplices.

A Nairobi court allowed detectives to continue holding Ms Nancy Muthoni Muchori and Mr Joseph Munyao Kamandi at the Kilimani Police Station until March 12.

“The police have sufficient grounds to detain the respondents for the period requested. It is allowed,” Magistrate Barabara Ojoo ruled.

CARTEL

Police suspect the two could be members of a cartel that has been defrauding innocent Kenyans and foreigners.

Investigators told court that they received allegations the suspects have been luring people within and outside the country claiming they are able to connect them to lucrative businesses but end up losing cash and property.

“They will be charged with offences of forgery, having possession of papers of forgery and obtaining money by false pretence among others,” Eric Ruto, an investigator, stated in an affidavit.

Officers from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit on Wednesday seized a huge cache of fake currencies, foreign and local, that were hidden in a residential house in Ruiru.

Police told the press the fake currency amounts to Sh32 billion and did not reveal how they reached such a figure.