A post-mortem report showed that the slain journalist died after being hit with a blunt object on the head and abdomen.

The body of 40-year-old correspondent with the The Star newspaper was found on a blood-soaked bed in the house of Chief Inspector Sabina Kerubo last month.

By DICKENS WASONGA

The two brothers facing charges over the death of a journalist, will remain in police custody for the next eight days and undergo a mental assessment, the High Court in Siaya ruled Tuesday.

Mr Franklin Joel Luta and Victor Ogola Luta are accused of beating up and killing Eric Oloo in November.

The two appeared before Judge Roseline Aburili Tuesday but did not take plea.

The prosecutor, David Okach, requested the court to order a mental examination for the duo before trial.

Judge Aburili directed police to produce the suspects in court for plea on December 18.

The judge also directed the State to provide a lawyer to the suspects after they said they couldn't raise lawyer's fees.

