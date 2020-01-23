By MERCY MWENDE

The Director Of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has raised concern over interference in a case in which a former Kenya Defence Forces soldier is accused of murdering his estranged wife and two children.

During a pre-trial conference yesterday, State Counsel Peter Mailanyi told Justice Jairus Ngaah that the sister of Mr Peter Mugure, who is the prime suspect in the case, had visited the second suspect, Mr Collins Pamba, on January 6, 2020 at G. K Prison in Kerugoya.

Mr Mailanyi told court that Mr Mugure’s sister asked Mr Pamba to recant his statement and say that he was coerced to give that information.

The court heard that Mr Pamba informed one Corporal Mwaniki, who is the investigating officer, who in turn recorded a statement with prison warders as proof that Mr Mugure’s sister had indeed visited the premises.

The State Counsel also said that he had records that showed Mr Mugure’s sister signed the prison’s register that day.

Release on bond

In that regard, the prosecution said that it intends to file a further affidavit opposing Mr Mugure being released on bond.

“If the suspect is released on bond, there is a high likelihood that he will interfere with the investigations, we have therefore decided to file a further affidavit to oppose his release and we therefore request for more time to do so,” Mr Mailanyi said.

The prosecution has lined up 26 witnesses to testify against the ex-soldier accused of murdering his wife Joyce Syombua and their children, Shanice Maua and Peter Mwaura Jr.

Mr Mugure’s lawyer, Mr Kimani Njuguna, said he was not opposed to the prosecution’s request for more time to file a further affidavit.

However, he said that he had not been furnished with the statements from the police recorded by prison wardens at Kerugoya G.K Prison, statements from three witnesses and a psychiatrist’s report.

Mr Njunguna said the accused was yet to be provided with his belongings, which were confiscated during the time of arrest to be used for investigations.