Friday January 17 2020

TI-Kenya worker murder

Onlookers gather outside Transparency International Kenya's offices in Kisumu on January 15, 2020, as police officers collect the body of murdered woman Caren Adhola Anyango. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya) has petitioned the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for a through probe into a worker's gruesome murder.

Ms Caren Adhola Anyango, a 45-year-old support staff member, was found dead on the morning of January 14.

The organisation wants the DCI to enhance the probe into the “heinous act” so that suspects are arrested.

CONDOLENCES

Ms Anyango was found dead at the premises occupied by TI-Kenya's western region office and the Community Initiative Action Group (CIAG-Kenya).

“Caren was found killed in one of the quarters in the compound in the early morning hours," TI-Kenya's acting Executive Director Sheila Masinde and CIAG-Kenya Executive Director Chris Owala said in a statement.

"Before her demise, she was a caretaker of the premises employed by CIAG-Kenya. We send our deepest condolences and stand with the family and friends during this difficult period."

Mr Owala added, “I wonder why anybody would want to harm such a person. Caren was only concerned with cleanliness of the office and ensuring tea was served on time.

OUTGOING

Ms Anyango is survived by a teenage son who finished secondary school a year ago.

Her colleagues described her as an outgoing woman, who interacted freely with everyone.

Her body was taken to the mortuary at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.