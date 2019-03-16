TSC to employ 1,050 more teachers

There are 317,069 teachers in the service now while another 307,000 have been trained but are yet to be employed.

By OUMA WANZALA

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced the recruitment of 1,050 teachers to replace those who have exited the service through natural attrition.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said 832 teachers will be deployed in primary schools while 218 teachers will be deployed to secondary schools.

Interested candidates have until March 26 to submit their applications.

“Successful candidates will be deployed to serve in stations in any part of the country and not necessary in the county where they were recruited,” said Mrs Macharia.

TEACHER SHORTAGE

The teachers will join another 5,000 that are being recruited to help address the shortage that has hit the country.

TSC says it requires Sh82 billion for recruitment of teachers in the next five years of which Sh16.4 billion will be used annually to recruit teachers, Sh8.3 billion to promote the 100 percent transition policy and Sh8.1 billion to cover any shortages.

There are 317,069 teachers in the service now while another 307,000 have been trained but are yet to be employed.

“These include 217,291 teachers serving in 22,263 public primary schools and 99,778 teachers serving in 8,629 public post primary institutions. The learner population served by these teachers, presently stands at 8,071,662 in the public primary schools and 2,761,769 at the public post primary school level,” said Mrs Macharia.

Presently, TSC estimates an overall teacher shortage of 96,345 which includes 38,054 at the primary school and 58,291 at the post primary school levels.

About 80,000 teachers are employed by the boards of management in public primary and secondary school.

Meanwhile, TSC says it has no conflict with the ministry on quality assurance role.

Mrs Macharia insisted that their role in quality assurance is only about teacher management and nothing else.

“We are only looking at quality assurance in terms of how teachers are performing their duties on teaching and curriculum delivery,” insisted Mrs Macharia.

She said the Ministry of Education’s focus is on infrastructure and capitation, adding that there should be no conflict. TSC and Ministry of Education have been at loggerhead over quality assurance roles.