Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja loses daughter Tecra
Saturday May 2 2020
Tecra Karanja, daughter of Keroche Breweries chief executive Tabitha Karanja, has died.
The family mourned Tecra as a passionate and innovative business woman. The family has not specified the cause of her death.
"Tecra's brilliance, passion and energy were the source of important innovations that have enriched the company's product range, including the development of new brands that were scheduled to be launched this year," the statement read.
She was director of strategy and innovation.