alexa Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja loses daughter Tecra - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja loses daughter Tecra

Saturday May 2 2020

Keroche Breweries Managing Director Tabitha Karanja (centre) with her two daughters Anerlisa Muigai (left) and Tecra Muigai. Anerlisa achieved a remarkable weight loss feat. PHOTO| JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja (centre) with her daughters Anerlisa (left) and Tecra. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
 
JUMA NAMLOLA
By JUMA NAMLOLA
More by this Author

Tecra Karanja, daughter of Keroche Breweries chief executive Tabitha Karanja, has died.

However, the family has not specified the cause of her death. "Tecra Muigai Karanja passed away on Saturday afternoon following a tragic accident," the statement read.

She has been described as a passionate and innovative businesswoman. "Tecra's brilliance, passion and energy were the source of important innovations that have enriched the company's product range, including the development of new brands that were scheduled to be launched this year," the statement adds.

She was director of strategy and innovation.