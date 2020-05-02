Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja loses daughter Tecra
Saturday May 2 2020
Tecra Karanja, daughter of Keroche Breweries chief executive Tabitha Karanja, has died.
However, the family has not specified the cause of her death. "Tecra Muigai Karanja passed away on Saturday afternoon following a tragic accident," the statement read.
She has been described as a passionate and innovative businesswoman. "Tecra's brilliance, passion and energy were the source of important innovations that have enriched the company's product range, including the development of new brands that were scheduled to be launched this year," the statement adds.
She was director of strategy and innovation.