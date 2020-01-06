By VINCENT ACHUKA

Pressure to meet tax collection targets in order to fund the government’s development agenda with slightly 36 months before the expiry of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term has forced the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to crack the whip on its non-performing senior managers.

The taxman, who has to collect Sh1.8 trillion before the end of this financial year, has started vetting the performance of all its managers with a view to punishing and not renewing the contracts of those who have consistently failed to achieve their set targets.

Already, six managers all of whose contracts were due for renewal at the end of December, have been sent home.

There are indications that more managers will be sent home as the year progresses.

Six more employees have also been sent home after failing a lifestyle audit, while 80 are currently under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after discrepancies were found between their wealth and their declared incomes.

RENEWABLE CONTRACTS

The Nation understands that there are 42 senior managers whose contracts will expire between now and the end of June.

A committee has already been set up to assess the performance of all the chief managers and above.

This is as KRA Commissioner-General James Mburu, who took over last year, starts to enforce a performance management system that now makes it impossible for managers to have their contracts automatically renewed at the end of their terms.

All managers have three-year contracts which can be renewed at the end of their terms. But they have to reapply for the renewal.

However, for a long time the renewals have been almost automatic. The decision to enforce the Performance Management System (PMS) is already causing jitters at Times Tower, the KRA headquarters.

There is also talk that the managers whose contracts were not renewed are planning to go to court today to sue for wrongful dismissal.

Some of the remaining managers have opted to leave instead of waiting to be axed.

PULL YOUR WEIGHT

Meanwhile, the revenue authority is adamant that it did nothing wrong by refusing to renew the contracts since it is not obligated by law to automatically renew its employees contracts when the old ones expire.

“No one has been sacked. Even I myself am under such a contract,” Commissioner-General James Mburu told the Nation when asked about the sudden developments at Times Tower.

“Contracts have terms and if one is coming to an end, then employees are supposed to apply for renewal, but you can’t force your employer to renew your contract. The employer looks at the value you are bringing and decides whether to renew it or not,” he said.

Mr Mburu further argued that the purpose of the Performance Management System, which was introduced in 2014, was to get the best out of their staff but this has not been adhered to, which has greatly contributed to the authority consistently missing its tax targets.

“There will no longer be a thing like permanent and pensionable terms at KRA for all the managers on contract, so everybody should pull his weight. When we do not hit targets, it means that someone is not working,” he warned.

“If per shilling one officer is giving little money and the other is giving hundreds of times, then you have to ask why," said Mr Mburu.

TAX CHEATS

Last year, KRA missed its tax collection target by Sh250 billion. The taxman collected Sh1.44 trillion against an intended Sh1.69 trillion.

The 7.4 per cent forced the National Treasury to borrow Sh891 billion, which pushed up the country’s debt to Sh5.8 trillion by the end of the 2018/2019 financial year.

Things are even harder this financial year as the Jubilee administration is desperate for money to fund President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda while trying to reduce public debt at the same time.

As a result, KRA has resorted to, among other measures, going after tax evaders to recover at least Sh25 billion from them.

The taxman expects to charge at least 600 tax cheats within a year, hoping to enter into plea bargaining agreements with them to enable it to recover uncollected taxes.

On Friday, KRA said it had begun implementing the Turnover Tax for businesses with revenues below Sh5 million per year. The tax rate for the tax, to be filed monthly, will be three per cent of the gross sales.