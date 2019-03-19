Mr Sossion claimed that there was no public participation conducted before the curriculum was rolled out

By OUMA WANZALA

Teachers in public schools are not ready for implementation of the new curriculum, a new report has revealed.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion on Tuesday said teachers are being forced to implement a curriculum they do not understand.

"We are not opposed to new curriculum but we want the right things to be done," said Mr Sossion, after revealing the study on curriculum implementation was done in 37 counties.

Mr Sossion claimed that there was no public participation conducted before the curriculum was rolled out and that it is being done without proper infrastructure and learning materials.

Further, he alleges that the process is being run by foreigners.