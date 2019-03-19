Teachers in public schools not ready for new curriculum, says Knut
Teachers in public schools are not ready for implementation of the new curriculum, a new report has revealed.
The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion on Tuesday said teachers are being forced to implement a curriculum they do not understand.
"We are not opposed to new curriculum but we want the right things to be done," said Mr Sossion, after revealing the study on curriculum implementation was done in 37 counties.
Mr Sossion claimed that there was no public participation conducted before the curriculum was rolled out and that it is being done without proper infrastructure and learning materials.
Further, he alleges that the process is being run by foreigners.
But the former Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, speaking on Tuesday when she met with the National Assembly's Education Committee, assured Kenyans that the new curriculum is on course.
Ms Amina said the ministry is ready to receive more inputs for effective implementation.