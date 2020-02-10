Ten heads of state to attend Moi’s burial

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

At least 10 heads of state are expected to attend the burial of former President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home on Wednesday.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho revealed that plans to welcome the heads of state are in top gear.

RECOGNITION

“Our preparations at the moment are for 10 heads of state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will release more details Monday [today],”said Dr Kibicho

Dr Kibicho led the steering committee and top security officers organising the burial of Mzee Moi in inspecting the former president’s final resting place at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Sunday.

KABARAK UNIVERSITY

He said the steering committee was satisfied that everything was going on as planned.

“The burial plans for Mzee Moi are going on smoothly, we hope to give him a dignified send-off,” said Dr Kibicho.

He said the funeral service will be held at Kabarak University.

“We have inspected the facilities at Kabarak University. We can assure the country that preparations are in place and security will be tight to ensure the ceremony goes on smoothly,” said Dr Kibicho.

He announced that there will be two services at Kabarak University. The first service will be open to the public while the final rites will be a private affair at Mzee Moi’s home.

“Only close family members and selected dignitaries will be allowed at the final venue where Mzee Moi will be laid to rest,” added Dr Kibicho.

NATIONAL PRAYERS

He said that national prayers on Tuesday and Wednesday at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi and Kabarak University will be open to all Kenyans.

He appealed to the motorists to follow the traffic rules and directions by traffic officers during the burial.

“I urge motorists to adhere strictly to directions that will be given by the traffic officers manning the routes from Nairobi to Kabarak University to ensure a smooth flow of traffic,” said Dr Kibicho.

He revealed that the Tuesday service at Nyayo Stadium and Kabarak University will be attended by at least 30,000 people.

Meanwhile in a rare recognition, the PS lauded the local media for their extensive coverage since the former president died.