Victims of terror attacks have appealed for establishment of a mechanism for compensation through enactment of the Terror Victims Compensation Scheme.

Eluid Ambani, national chairman of the Association of Victims of Terrorism, noted on Friday that the State has failed to ensure they are adequately compensated.

“Innocent Kenyans have borne the brunt of these attacks on behalf of the State yet they have been abandoned and are suffering in silence, with heavy medical bills and lifelong trauma, while the government turns a blind eye on them,” Mr. Ambani said.

“After the US embassy bomb blast, the US compensated victims but the Kenyan government has left its citizens on their own."

Victims of the August 7, 1998 bombing, which left at least 200 people dead, are yet to receive their compensation.

"BAD POLITICS"

Mr Ambani further proposed that victims of terror attacks be entitled to legal services by the State to aid their push for all their rights.

He spoke at the Kenyatta International Conventional Centre in Nairobi while presenting the association's proposal to the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce.

Major Charles Aloo from the security department, who also presented his proposal to the taskforce, said Kenya has become vulnerable to terrorism as its leaders are primarily focused on politics.

“Terrorism grows exponentially due to our bad politics. They [terrorists] take advantage of our internally-focused competition and divisive politics,” he said.

Mr Aloo also complained that the people are left out of security matters yet they need to be educated on emerging trends.

ELECTION VIOLENCE

Victims of 2017/18 post-election violence, under the Grace Agenda organisation, recommended establishment of a comprehensive reparations framework.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, which is made up of people who suffered sexual violence, Elizabeth Atieno urged the government to conduct prompt, transparent and independent investigations on the cases.

“The government should include provision of reparations and rehabilitative measures for individuals and recognise special interest groups such as children born as a result of rape,” Ms Atieno said.