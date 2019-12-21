Terror suspect linked to chiefs’ killing

“Police reports indicate that Kassim was positively identified by the public as one of the attackers who carried out the gruesome hacking of the two local administrators,” reads the police statement.

By MOHAMED AHMED

The cold blood murder of a chief and his assistant in Lamu County was orchestrated by suspected terrorists, the Nation has learnt.

A terror suspect who was once arrested and charged with being a member of Al-Shabaab has been identified as one of the two people who killed the government officials in Mbwajumwali village.

Chief Mohamed Haji Famau and his assistant Malik Athman Shee were hacked to death on Wednesday last week.

Two assailants, who were reportedly clad in bui buis, slashed the two administrators after storming into their offices armed with machetes.

A police brief obtained by the Nation has revealed that one of the assailants is terror suspect Kassim Ahmed Ali, a brown skinned short young man.

“Police reports indicate that Kassim was positively identified by the public as one of the attackers who carried out the gruesome hacking of the two local administrators,” reads the police statement.

Police, who have launched a manhunt for Mr Ali, said he is believed to have already crossed into Somalia through the border which is near the Mbwajumwali village.

“Police are calling on any member of the public with information on the individual to report to the nearest police station,” adds the report.

Mr Ali had earlier been arrested by Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) in March 2016 while he was allegedly on his way to Libya to join the terror group, Isis.

He was arrested alongside three other terror suspects at Bumala Police roadblock in Busia County. Police reports indicated that the four were attempting to sneak into Uganda before they could travel to Sudan and then to Libya.

Mr Ali was later taken to Mombasa together with the three others where they were charged with being members of Al-Shabaab.

He was also charged with possessing chemicals used to make explosives and being in possession of two rifles and 37 rounds of ammunition among other terror related charges.

When he appeared in court after his arrest, Mr Ali said police apprehended him after, “They heard my name and that I come from Lamu, they concluded that I was an Al-Shabaab member who had escaped from a hideout in Boni Forest.”

The Nation established that the explosives materials that the suspects were linked to were found at a house in Majengo during an operation targeting slain terror suspect Ismail Shosi.