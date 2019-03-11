By JOEL MUINDE

More by this Author

Kenya suffered the largest number of casualties in Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines plane crash at Bishoftu just six minutes after taking off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

Among the Kenyans who were on board the ill-fated Boeing 737-Max were a corporate chief, university lecturers, a journalist and pilot.

Kenyatta University lost two lecturers, Dr Isaac Mwangi Minae and Prof Agnes Kathumbi.

Here are photos and brief profiles of Kenyans who died in the ill-fated plane:

1. Prof Agnes Kathumbi. She was a lecturer at the Kenyatta University. According to the Kenyatta University website, Prof Kathumbi was the director of the Centre for International Programs and Collaborations. She was also a member of the university’s Senate, the top governing council of the college. She lectured on educational technology.

Prof Agnes Kathumbi, a lecturer at the Kenyatta University, is among the 157 people who died at the plane crash at Bishoftu on Sunday, March 11, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

2. Lahoti Vaibhav

According to information from LinkedIn and website created for his memorial, Mr Vaibhav was a first officer at Saudi Arabian Airlines. The plane's manifest showed he was seated near the cockpit on seat 1A.

Mr Lahoti Vaibhav, was a pilot of Saudi Arabian Airlines, according to information on his LinkedIn profile. He is an alumni of Oshwal High School and Birla Institute of Technology. PHOTO | COURTESY

3.Mr Anthony Wanjohi Ngare. Mr Ngare previously worked with the Standard Media Group.

Mr Anthony Wanjohi Ngare. Mr Ngare, a journalist who previously worked at the Standard Media Group, died in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on March 10, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

4. Mr Jonathan Seex. Mr Seex was the Group CEO of Tamarind Group which operates a chain of high-end hotels in Mombasa and Nairobi, including Roast Carnivore and Tamarind Tree Hotels.

Mr Jonathan Seex on March 22, 2018 when he launched the Tamarind Tree Hotel off Lang’ata Road. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

5. Dr Isaac Minae Mwangi. He was a lecturer of educational technology at the Kenyatta University.

Dr Isaac Minae Mwangi. He was an educational technology lecturer at the Kenyatta University. PHOTO | COURTESY

6. Isabella Beryl Achie Jaboma. Ms Jaboma, who hails from Homa Bay County, was travelling home after attending a health conference in Egypt, her family said. She works for an NGO that promotes treatment of cancer among children.

Ms Isabella Beryl Achie Jaboma. She was attending a health conference in Egypt and worked for an NGO that promotes cancer treatment for children. She hails from Homa Bay town. PHOTO | COURTESY

7. Dr Grace Kariuki Murugi. Dr Murugi was a University of Nairobi trained medical doctor having graduated in 2011. She registered with the Medical Practitioners & Dentists Board in 2013. Dr Murugi's photo was shared by Kirinyaga Rising Facebook page and Nation reporter based in Kirinyaga George Munene confirmed its authenticity.

Dr Grace Kariuki Murugi. This image was shared by Kirinyaga Rising Facebook page and Nation reporter based in Kirinyaga George Munene confirmed its authenticity. PHOTO | COURTESY

8. Ms Florence Wangari Yongi. Sister Yongi was a Catholi nun and was travelling home from Kisangani, Congo where she worked as a missionary for three-and-half years. Her father said she was coming to renew her passport.

Ms Florence Wwangari Yongi. Ms Yongi was a Catholi nun. She was travelling home from Kisangani, Congo where she worked as a missionary for three-and-half years. PHOTO | COURTESY

9. Ms Juliet Murundu Otieno. Ms Otieno was a management consultant at an advisory and training firm based in Nairobi, according to her profile on the LinkedIn website.

Ms Juliet Otieno. PHOTO | COURTESY

10. Ms Stella Osebe Konarska.

11. Ms Jane Njeri Kamau.

12. Mr Siit Abdallah Mohamed.

13. Mr George Mukua Kageche.

14. Ms Carolyne N Karanja.

15. Ryan Njoroge Njuguna.

16. Ms Ann Wangui Karanja.

17. Mr Bernard Mutua.

18. Mr Ibrahim Mohamed Abdulhai.

19. Ms Julia Mwashi.

20. Mrs Anne Bogoi Birundu.

21. Mr Cedric Asiavugwa. Mr Asiavugwa was a law student at an American university and was travelling to their home in Trans Nzoia County to attend funeral of a relative. His friends said he once fancied joining the seminary before embarking on law studies.

Mr Asiavugu was a law student at an American university and was travelling to their home in Trans Nzoia County to attend funeral of a relative. His friends said he once fancied joining the seminary before embarking on law studies. PHOTO | COURTESY

22. Ms Mercy Ngami Ndivo.

23. Mrs Helen Waithira Ebewele.

24. Mr George Kabau.

25. Mr Swaleh Mtetu Hussein.

26. Mr Jared Babu Mwazo.

27. Ms Immaculate Achieng Odero.

28. Mr Joseph Waithaka.

Mr Joseph Waithaka. Mr Waithaka was a Kenyan-British dual national. PHOTO | COURTESY

29. Ms Anne Mukoi Musyoki.

30. Mr Benson Maina Gathu.

31. Mr Rongony Kipngetich.