Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, a host of county officials and businesspeople on Monday faced one of their longest court dates at the anti-corruption court.

The flashy governor and his co-accused faced 19 charges of corruption, abuse of office and irregular payments that saw the county lose Sh357 million.

They denied the charges and applied to be freed either on bond or cash bail amid strong opposition by the prosecution.

Here is a breakdown of the long charge sheet and the specific charges that Sonko faced:

• Count 1: Sonko, alongside Fredrick Odhiambo alias Fred Oyugi T/A Yiro Enterprises, Web Tribe Limited, Danson Muchemi Njunji, Robert Muriithi Muna, Zablon Onyango Ochomo, ROG Security Limited and Antony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal are accused of conspiring to embezzle Sh24.1m between July 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019.

• Count 2: The governor is accused of conflict of interest. Sonko is accused of knowingly receiving Sh1 million from Web Tribe Limited, the parent company of JamboPay, through ROG Security Limited. The money is said to have been received on or about January 19 through Equity Bank Limited, Nyali branch.

• Count 3: The governor is accused of knowingly receiving another Sh1 million from Web Tribe through ROG, through Equity Bank, Kenyatta Avenue branch.

• Count 4: Sonko is accused of knowingly receiving Sh1 million from Web Tribe through ROG on January 19, through Equity Bank's Gigiri branch.

• Count 5: The county boss is accused of knowingly receiving Sh1 million from Fredrick Odhiambo alias Fred Oyugi of Yiro Enterprises through ROG on December 27, 2018. The cash was received through Equity Bank's Four Ways branch. According to the charge sheet, the county hired unspecified “heavy equipment” from Yiro.

• Count 6: The county boss is accused of receiving Sh1 million from Yiro through ROG on December 27, 2018. The cash was deposited into his account at Equity's Nyali branch.

• Count 7: Sonko is accused of knowingly receiving Sh1 million from Mr Odhiambo through ROG on December 28, 2018. The prosecution says the cash was received through Equity Bank's Kwale branch.

• Count 8: Sonko is accused of receiving Sh1 million from Yiro through Equity's Nyali branch on December 28, 2018. The alleged irregular payments were a facility by ROG.

• Count 9: The governor allegedly received Sh1 million from Mr Odhiambo through ROG on December 27, 2018. The money was deposited into his account at Equity's Kenyatta Avenue branch.

• Count 10: Sonko is accused of unlawfully receiving Sh400,000 from Mr Odhiambo on December 28, 2018 through Equity's Kenyatta Avenue branch. The payments were facilitated by ROG.

• Count 11: The governor is accused of pocketing Sh1 million from Mr Odhiambo and Yiro through ROG on December 28, 2018. The illegal payments were done through Equity's Kenyatta Avenue branch.

• Count 12: Sonko is accused of receiving Sh8.4 million in proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 4 of Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money laundering Act. He is accused of receiving the cash from Mr Odhiambo between December 27 and 28, 2018 at Equity Bank.

• Count 13: The governor is accused of receiving proceeds of crime - Sh3 million - from Web Tribe - on or about January 19 at Equity Bank.