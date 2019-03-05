 Thieves strike governors conference in Kutus - Daily Nation
Tuesday March 5 2019

By GEORGE MUNENE
Journalists covering the sixth devolution conference in Kirinyaga County were robbed of property worth more Sh500,000.

The Citizen TV journalists had parked their vehicle outside a popular hotel in Kutus town.

As the journalists nibbled their lunch, the thugs broke into their car and made away with a television camera, tripod, bags, laptop, clothes and other valuables.

Political reporter Stephen Letoo, Waweru Nyambura and Johnson Mureithi of Inooro TV were among those affected.

Mr Nyambura and Mr Mureithi also lost Sh8,000 and Sh2,000 cash respectively to the thieves.

"We lost everything that was in the vehicle," said Mr Nyambura.

The theft grounded the journalist’s activities as they struggled to file stories after a hard day’s work.

One of the doors of the car had a blood stain, an indication that the gangsters were injured as they broke into the vehicle.

''There was blood on the door of the vehicle. The gangsters may have struggled before they managed to break into the vehicle where we had kept our belongings,'' said Mr Mureithi.

