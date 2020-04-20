By SAMWEL OWINO

The government has told people living in Tana River and Garissa to move to higher grounds as Masinga, Kindaruma and Kiambere dams are all full and their banks will burst in the next two days.

The three dams, which are holding millions of cubic meters of water, are expected to start overflowing in the next two days, posing a major risk to people living around them.

Four Cabinet secretaries – Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Charles Keter (Energy), Keriako Tobiko (Environment) and Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Monday said that the government does not want to deal with yet another disaster, similar to the one in West Pokot, and hence told those living near the dams to move to safer grounds.

FULL TO CAPACITY

“The three are already full to the capacity and there is a spill already. The people should move to a higher ground because the flooding is coming,” Mr Keter said.

In addition to Tana River and Garissa, the government has also issued a red alert to people living in upper Kitui, Murang’a and Elgeyo-Marakwet that they will experience floods due to the ongoing long rains.

The government said people in lower areas of Lake Victoria and Nyando which normally experience perennial flooding will be supported as they have been mapped out.

HEAVY RAINS

On Wednesday, the Kenya Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain advisory warning to several counties among them West Pokot, Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet.

Dr Matiang’i urged the residents likely to be affected by the floods to cooperate with the local administration and heed the warnings issued by the government.

“This is about our lives, it is not about the government. I want to urge the civic leaders to help move people to safer grounds,” Dr Matiang’i said.

“We are working with governors in Tana River and Garissa to ensure that people move to higher grounds. We must not lose lives again,” Dr Matiang’i said.

NYUMBA KUMI

But the Interior CS ruled out using force to move people who will defy the government directive. Instead, he said they will engage Nyumba Kumi leaders to persuade the people to move.

On the West Pokot incident, Dr Matiang’i said 400 families have been displaced while two police officers also died.

He said Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya is currently undertaking a census to determine the actual number of people who have died and those displaced.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said four people were confirmed dead and 27 others were missing following the landslide that buried several houses.

LANDSLIDE

The landslide occurred on Saturday following heavy rainfall which occasioned flash floods that washed away homes and business structures.

Mr Wamalwa said the government will continue to support the families in West Pokot through provision of food and other essential materials.

“We have already sent food to all the affected families and I want to urge county governments to set aside funds under the emergency kitty so that we can work together,” Mr Wamalwa said.

“With the climate change, we will continue to experience such disasters and the county governments should be prepared so that as the national government, we just give them a backup,” Mr Wamalwa added.

Head of the Meteorological Department Stella Aura urged the public not to ignore updates on rain patterns, saying most parts are currently receiving long rains which will continue up to May.