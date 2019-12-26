The crash was a head-on collision between a mini bus from and a van.

By TITUS OMINDE

Three people perished in a road crash on the Eldoret-Kitale road near Nangili market, at a place called Roberts.

The accident was a head-on collision between a mini bus from and a van.

Kakamega County Commander Bernard Muli said the van was ferrying animals for slaughter to Nairobi while the mini-bus was from Lwanda market headed to Matunda in Kakamega County.

Mr Muli confirmed that the drivers of the ill-fated vehicles and one passenger died on the spot while several others sustained serious injuries and are being treated at Likuiyani Sub-County Hospital.

Witnesses say the driver of the mini-bus was trying to avoid hitting sheep which were crossing the road, but lost control of the vehicle and hit an oncoming van.

Those who live around the accident scene, said the place is a black spot and that there have been approximately five accidents this year.