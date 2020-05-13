They applied to be released on bail arguing that they have been in remand for the last 21 days.

The three suspects ,who appeared in court Tuesday, denied kidnapping Misati to murder him.

Two Ugandan men and a Kenyan woman, accused of kidnapping a police officer, will cool their heels in a cell for three weeks.

Police Constable Abel Misati disappeared without trace on January 19.

During their detention the Ugandans, Shariff Wanabwa and Martin Wasike and their Kenyan friend Phoebe Anido Andayi, will be interrogated on the whereabouts of the police officer.

On April 17, investigators recovered the officer’s mobile phone in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

FOURTH SUSPECT

Investigators told a Nairobi court that 27-year-old Misati, who is attached to Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi is feared to have been killed.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi was told that a fourth suspect, who is Ugandan, is on the run and is being pursued by Interpol.

Their bail plea was opposed by the lawyer representing Misati’s family Alfred Nyandieka. He argued, “the three are a threat to public security if they can kidnap a well trained police officer whose whereabouts is yet to be established".

Nyandieka urged the three be detained to assist police in locating the officer "Whether dead or alive".

The lawyer said the disappearance of Misati is causing his family a lot of trauma and mental anguish.

State prosecutor Winnie Moraa said investigation will spill to Uganda and that "the three will be charged with murder."

Ms Moraa told the court that to release the trio is a ticket for them to jump bail.

"The severe sentences which is pronounced in the charges they face is an incentive for the three to escape the wrath of the law," Ms Moraa said.

She urged the court to allow police complete investigations.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ochoi said the State has presented compelling reasons to warrant the court to deny the suspects bond.

He said Wanabwa and Wasike have no fixed abode in Kenya and that they lack identification.