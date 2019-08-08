By JUMA NAMLOLA

The US government wants more action taken against people who steal public funds in order to stop "thievery".

Ambassador Kyle McCarter noted on Thursday that Kenya cannot afford to allow a few greedy individuals to continue plundering resources and keep relying on donor funding.

Mr McCarter also noted that the country can emerge as Africa’s economic giant if corruption is stopped and resources used adequately.

“Kenya has resources. I believe it should invest its material and human resources, especially the youth," he said while opening the Media Council of Kenya’s Annual Media Summit at Hotel Intercontinental, Nairobi.

"Allow me to talk like a politician because I have been one for many years in the US. Thievery has denied this country an opportunity to prosper."

PARTNERSHIPS

The ambassador's views are consistent with those of the United States Agency for International Development (USAid) in Kenya which “desires to partner with local organisations to support community-led, owned and managed development".

"This new approach will focus on the local level to empower communities to improve the lives of vulnerable populations," USAid says.

On the debt burden,he warned that Kenya will continue lagging behind if the culture of heavy borrowing and seeking for foreign aid, that ends up in a few individuals’ pockets, persists.

MEDIA'S ROLE

Mr McCarter challenged the media to play its role of holding the country’s leaders to account.

“Media must not be dependent on government advertising. A free and independent media is a catalyst of democracy in Kenya and the fight against impunity and thievery," he said.

"Let me encourage you to be courageous to adhere to the truth even if you don’t like it. Know that there are partners such as the United States and Canada that have no problem standing up and defending you for speaking the truth."

Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama, who represented the Media Owners Association, reminded journalists to be the champions and voices of ordinary people.

“I’m reminded of a quote of an Irishman who said 'the job of a newspaper, (or the media in this case) is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable'," he said.

"We remain the public watchdog and are looked upon to play this role fearlessly and relentlessly. In this context, we stand to champion democracy and good governance."

BOOK LAUNCH

The theme for this year's summit is ‘Media Accountability and Good Governance'.