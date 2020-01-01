Tips to beat the hard times and thrive

By PAUL WAFULA

All numbers show that 2020 will not be less painful for Kenyans, at least not at the beginning.

Kenya’s economy has slowed down to 5.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, a drop from 6.4 per cent in a corresponding period in 2018.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) attributes the deceleration in growth to suppressed growth in most of the sectors of the economy.

Inflation has also shot up for the fourth consecutive month in December, significantly weakening purchasing power.

This is after the inflation rate rose to a four-month high of 5.82 per cent in December 2019, up from 5.56 per cent recorded in November, 4.95 per cent in October and 3.83 per cent in September, which was the lowest rate in 2019.

As the year starts, here are some of the quick things to do to get ahead with fewer bruises:

1. Reduce your expenses

Few employers are going to raise salaries in 2020. And those who do it, chances are that the increment will hardly be enough to take care of your expenses.

Because you cannot dictate what you earn most of the time, you are left with the only thing you can control - your expenses.

If you look keenly, there is something you can always do without. Look at your shopping list and cross out some of the items that you can survive without.

You can use the extra cash to reduce your debt or increase your savings.

2. Keep off debt

If you owe money, you are not in control. It means the people you owe control you.

The mobile phone has made borrowing too easy and the temptation to turn to the digital lending app has only grown as more players with better offers come knocking.

This has seen many Kenyans fall into their trap in a cycle of borrowing from one app to repay the next, literally borrowing from Peter to pay Paul.

Unless you have a good reason, get away from unplanned debt. If you are already in debt, the first step will be to try and reduce it and stopping further borrowing.

If you have a credit card, you can try and keep it away until you really need it.

3. Save for a rainy day

If you are not in a Sacco, this is the year to join one.

If not a Sacco, there are numerous saving plans with insurance companies and financial institutions that allow you to keep aside some money for a rainy day.

If you are saving for retirement, there is no harm in increasing your monthly instalments. If for nothing else, it will help reduce your tax obligations for the year.

4. Insurance

Hospital bills have impoverished many people after their loved ones fell sick.

To mitigate this, start with the basic National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) subscription.

If you are employed and have a cover, that will be a second layer of protection. But it is never enough; if you can afford it, still put aside some money, or take another insurance cover to take care of the unexpected in 2020.

5. Invest

Invest some of the money you save into some business or interest-earning venture. If you are risk averse, buy government bonds and Treasury bills. These are the safest passive investments.

For those with more risk appetite, try out more daring investment ideas, because the higher the risk, the higher the return. Just do not put all your eggs in one basket.

6. Gambling in 2020? Think again

Betting and gambling is here to stay.

However, if you are not deep-pocketed and are willing to lose everything you have staked in a bet, you may want to slow down on this.

Worse, if you are using school fees or money meant for food and rent, just skip it.

Betting has been the source of many suicides, and many families have ended up broke. The jackpot may be too tempting, but remember the house always wins.

7. Embrace technology

Use of technology can help cut down on expenses and get things done faster and more efficiently.

If you are a company, why not put some money aside and invest in the latest leading-edge technologies? In the long run, you will end the year in the money.

8. Think outside the box

Instead of the age-old, easy but very temporary measure of retrenchments and contract renegotiations, or worse still, adopting a wait-and-see approach, a better and more result-oriented approach would be to identify opportunities to streamline, optimise and diversify to increase efficiency, grow new revenue lines and cut down on unnecessary expenses to avert the status quo.

The cost of managing non-core functions is not justifiable in this age of specialisation and efficiency where smart, agile businesses are evolving to stay competitive.

Therefore, what needs to be done to cut down operational costs if enterprises are to stay afloat and remain competitive in these harsh economic times and beyond?

The answer lies in cutting down on operational costs and focusing on their core business and outsourcing all non-core functions.

This frees up valuable resources for rechannelling to more productive uses within the organisation.