In a consent signed by lawyers of the two parties on Thursday, Ms Wairimu and Cohen’s sister Gabriele agreed to inter the body according to Jewish traditions.

By MARY WAMBUI

Murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen will be buried on Monday his estranged wife Sarah Wairimu and his family have agreed.

The burial, however, is subject to obtaining a court order on the following.

1. The burial ceremony will be private and for family members only. Sarah and Gabrielle will participate as widow and sister respectively.

2. The burial rites will be in accordance with Jewish rites by the concerned community leaders.

3. The burial will take place at the Jewish Cemetery on Wangari Mathai Road at 2pm on Monday 23/9/19.

4. The DPP, DCI, and prison authorities are requested by both Ms Wairimu and Gabriel to facilitate this compromise arrangement, so that Cohen can be accorded a dignified send-off as proposed.