By MARY WAMBUI

The burial of murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen has been postponed to Tuesday. The burial was initially planned for Monday afternoon at t the Jewish Cemetery on Prof Wangari Mathai Road in Nairobi.

The burial planners said they only managed to get eight Jewish priests, instead of the required 10, hence they decided to postpone the burial to Tuesday at 2.30pm.

Robert Cohen, the late Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen's brother arrives at the Jewish Cemetery in Nairobi on September 23, 2019. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Cohen's widow, Ms Sarah Wairimu had Monday arrived for the private ceremony which was to be attended by a few family members. The media was barred from the event.

The late Tob Cohen's lawyer Danstan Omari arrives at the Jewish cemetery on Prof Wangari ?Mathai Road in Nairobi on September 23, 2019. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Robert Cohen, the late tycoon's brother and lawyer Danstan Omari had also arrived for the ceremony.