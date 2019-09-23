Tob Cohen's burial pushed to Tuesday
Monday September 23 2019
The burial of murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen has been postponed to Tuesday. The burial was initially planned for Monday afternoon at t the Jewish Cemetery on Prof Wangari Mathai Road in Nairobi.
The burial planners said they only managed to get eight Jewish priests, instead of the required 10, hence they decided to postpone the burial to Tuesday at 2.30pm.
Cohen's widow, Ms Sarah Wairimu had Monday arrived for the private ceremony which was to be attended by a few family members. The media was barred from the event.
Robert Cohen, the late tycoon's brother and lawyer Danstan Omari had also arrived for the ceremony.