Tob Cohen's burial underway in Nairobi
Tuesday September 24 2019
The burial ceremony of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen is underway in Nairobi.
Cohen’s wife Sarah Wairimu, who is accused of murdering him, arrived for the interment at the Jewish Cemetery on Wangari Maathai Road shortly before 3pm.
Former government spokesperson Muthui Kariuki, officials from the Dutch embassy and President Uhuru Kenyatta's uncle Ngengi Muigai, Captain Kung'u Muigai are among those in attendance.
Cohen's burial, which was initially scheduled for Monday, was postponed to Tuesday due to failure to get 10 rabbis drew attention to the interment traditions of Jews.
The Dutchman captured the headlines last month after he was reported missing. His body was found in the septic in his compound, almost 60 days after he was reported missing.
At the time, the 71-year-old tours and travel expert had been pursuing a divorce case against Ms Wairimu. He had also filed an assault case against her.
Ms Wairimu was arrested as the key suspect behind his murder.
Initially, Mr Cohen's workers had told police that he left his high-security compound, where CCTV cameras point to the drive-way, on the afternoon of July 20 at around 2pm. They claimed that he only carried a briefcase and was driven off in a white car.
At first, his wife – well known in Nairobi socialite circles - had told Mr Cohen’s friends that the established golf tournament organiser had left for Thailand to seek treatment but detectives say that there is no evidence from immigration department that the missing tycoon had left the country.