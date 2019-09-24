Cohen's burial, which was initially scheduled for Monday, was postponed to Tuesday due to failure to get 10 rabbis drew attention to the interment traditions of Jews.

By MARY WAMBUI

The burial ceremony of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen is underway in Nairobi.

Cohen’s wife Sarah Wairimu, who is accused of murdering him, arrived for the interment at the Jewish Cemetery on Wangari Maathai Road shortly before 3pm.

Former government spokesperson Muthui Kariuki, officials from the Dutch embassy and President Uhuru Kenyatta's uncle Ngengi Muigai, Captain Kung'u Muigai are among those in attendance.

Cohen's burial, which was initially scheduled for Monday, was postponed to Tuesday due to failure to get 10 rabbis drew attention to the interment traditions of Jews.

The Dutchman captured the headlines last month after he was reported missing. His body was found in the septic in his compound, almost 60 days after he was reported missing.

At the time, the 71-year-old tours and travel expert had been pursuing a divorce case against Ms Wairimu. He had also filed an assault case against her.

Ms Wairimu was arrested as the key suspect behind his murder.

One of the Jewish priests arrives at the Chiromo Mortuary to perform last rites before Tob Cohen's body is moved to the cemetery for burial. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Initially, Mr Cohen's workers had told police that he left his high-security compound, where CCTV cameras point to the drive-way, on the afternoon of July 20 at around 2pm. They claimed that he only carried a briefcase and was driven off in a white car.

Cohen family lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Dunstan Omari at the Chiromo Mortuary on September 24, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP