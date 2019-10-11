By SAM KIPLAGAT

Court has freed Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, who is accused of killing her husband Tob Cohen, on Sh2 million cash bail.

She has been directed to alternatively, deposit Sh4 million bond with two sureties of Sh2 million each.

Justice Stella Mutuku ha said the prosecution has not provided compelling reasons to deny her bail.

Justice Mutuku further directed her parents to file testimonials stating that they are willing to accommodate her after the court barred her from accessing her matrimonial home without permission.