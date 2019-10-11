alexa Tob Cohen murder: Wife Sarah Wairimu released on bail - Daily Nation
Tob Cohen murder: Wife Sarah Wairimu released on bail

Friday October 11 2019

Sarah Wairimu with her father Japheth Kamotho and lawyer Philip Murgor at the High Court in Nairobi after she was granted bail on October 11, 2019. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

SAM KIPLAGAT
By SAM KIPLAGAT
Court has freed Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, who is accused of killing her husband Tob Cohen, on Sh2 million cash bail.

She has been directed to alternatively, deposit Sh4 million bond with two sureties of Sh2 million each.

Justice Stella Mutuku ha said the prosecution has not provided compelling reasons to deny her bail.

Justice Mutuku further directed her parents to file testimonials stating that they are willing to accommodate her after the court barred her from accessing her matrimonial home without permission.

More follows