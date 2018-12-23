Fifty-five public servants were arrested, most of them from the ministries of Education, Interior and Lands.

By NATION REPORTER

More than 70 people were convicted of corruption last year, with police officers, National Constituency Development Fund officials and civil servants topping the list.

A number of savings and credit society officials and ordinary people were also fined or jailed.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officials believe most of those convicted were acting for their seniors.

An EACC report says there were 53 convictions from July.

Former Nominated Senator Joy Gwendo survived a two-year jail sentence for stealing Sh1.7 million from a sacco when the High Court Judge allowed her to seek the revision of her sentence.

Kenya Revenue Authority manager and revenue officer Osebe Peter and David Obwori were found guilty of soliciting for bribes on September 19 and jailed for 11 months with the option of Sh50,000 fines.

Raphael Mwikya was found guilty of demanding and receiving bribes on September 22, 2017. He was made to pay Sh150,000 or spend three month in jail.

Lands Ministry officials David Runo and Zipporah Wangithi were fined Sh5 million each, failure to which they would spend five years in prison.

Yasin Nyerere from the Ministry of Interior was handed a Sh60,000 fine or eight months imprisonment when he was found guilty of demanding a bribe.

From the same ministry, Vincent Ndirangu was made to pay a Sh90,000 fine or to spend nine months in jail for soliciting and receiving bribes in October.

In the same month, Elizabeth Kaloki from the Education Ministry was found guilty of fraudulent acquisition of public property and fined Sh100,000.

The report mentions former PS Sammy Kirui and former Nairobi town clerk John Gakuo who were convicted in the Sh283 million cemetery scandal. Gakuo died in prison.

Others are the former director of legal services Mary Ngachi and former director of procurement Alexander Musee.

Ten police officers were arrested for corruption-related offences. Cpl Boniface Odhiambo of Ruaraka Police Station was fined Sh100,000 or serve six months in jail for demanding Sh2,000 from Mr Solomon Mutuma to facilitate the release of his employee from custody.

Const Khalif and Shadrack Ngatia of Makuyu police station were convicted of dealing in suspect property. They were fined Sh1 million each, failure to which they would spend a year in prison.

Cpl Caleb Kiprono Bett was found guilty of receiving a Sh8,000 bribe while Const Richard Sekengei was fined Sh100,000 for receiving a Sh10,000 bribe.