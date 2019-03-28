Mr Rogers Godfrey Wafula and others are demanding Sh30 million, while Ruth Wangari Thungu is waiting to be paid Sh3 million.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More than 20 victims of torture during the Nyayo era led by former assistant minister Koigi wa Wamwere have written to the Treasury CS Henry Rotich over the delay of their compensation.

The 23 victims, who are demanding more than Sh154 million, said they need the money to cater for their medical bills, among other obligations.

Some of them, who obtained judgment against the government in 2012, are still waiting for the compensation.

Through lawyer Gitau Mwara, the victims said they served certificates of order to the Attorney General but were yet to receive the funds.

INTEREST

The lawyer said the money continues to attract interest, while some of the victims have obtained orders, seeking to commit permanent secretaries in the concerned ministries, to civil jail.

“We have been awarded payments for torture, personal injury and employment claims but it is becoming another torture to be paid by the Treasury. Why?” reads part of the letter to Mr Rotich.

Mr Wamwere is demanding a total of Sh23.6 million, while Ms Irene Wangari and six others demand Sh26.6 million. Mr Rogers Godfrey Wafula and others are demanding Sh30 million, while Ruth Wangari Thungu is waiting to be paid Sh3 million.

While awarding some of the victims, the judges ruled that they were persuaded that the victims proved to the required standards that they were physically tortured and subjected to unwarranted cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

RIGHTS

“Their rights were violated by the police. They suffered both psychological and physical harm,” Justice John Mativo said in one of the decisions.

Mr Kuria Chege Wamere, an uncle to Mr Wamwere, who was awarded Sh4 million, was arrested at his home in Engashura, Nakuru and questioned about his family relationship with his nephew.