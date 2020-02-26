alexa Trade, Health CS nominees get House nod - Daily Nation
Trade, Health CS nominees get House nod

Wednesday February 26 2020

Betty Maina and Mutahi Kagwe

Betty Maina and Mutahi Kagwe, who were on February 26, 2020 approved by Parliament as Cabinet Secretaries for Trade and Health respectively. PHOTOS | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

  • The MPs asked Mr Kagwe to bring sanity back to the ministry that has been clogged with scandals and provide Kenyans with better healthcare.

SAMWEL OWINO
By SAMWEL OWINO
The National Assembly has approved the nomination of Mr Mutahi Kagwe and Ms Betty Maina as the Cabinet Secretaries for Health and Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development respectively.

The National Assembly committee on appointments chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi, which vetted the two nominees, cleared them saying they exhibited technical knowledge of the ministries they have been nominated to.

The lawmakers while approving the duo’s nomination asked them to maintain high integrity while in office and focus on service delivery.

The team also noted Ms Maina has over 27 years of experience in organisational leadership, having served in top management including PS for five years with interests and capabilities in trade policy, regional integration, private sector development and industrial development.