By TITUS OMINDE

A businessman was on Monday charged in an Eldoret court with tax evasion.

The trader, Muktar Sheik, was also charged with filling wrong returns to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) about his firm Bashash Construction company.

The accused, who appeared before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa, is said to have evaded paying tax amounting to Sh326,186,776 for his firm between 2011 and 2017.

The court heard that the contractor, who operates business in Uasin-Gishu, Mombasa and Mandera counties had not been filing tax returns.

The accused, who was represented by lawyer Elijah Ayieko, denied the charges and sought to be released on bond with an alternative of cash bail.

“My client has always cooperated with KRA and is willing to settle the accrued taxes,” lawyer Ayieko said.

He was released on Sh2 million bond with an alternative Sh200,000 cash bail.