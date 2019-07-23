By SAM KIPLAGAT

Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge spent in the night in police custody awaiting arraignment over the multibillion-shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

On Monday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered the prosecution of 28 individuals, among them officials from the National Treasury, Ministry of East Africa Community, National Environment Management Authority, Kerio Valley Development Authority and Inspectorate of State Corporations.

The two top officials at the National Treasury were arrested on Monday and are facing charges of fraud, abuse of office and financial misconduct in which they, among others, are accused of conspiring to steal over Sh17 billion.

They were presented at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday morning.

They had been locked up at Muthaiga Police Station and on Tuesday held in the court basement cells before being arraigned.

The prosecution team is led by special prosecutor Taib Ali Taib, Alexander Muteti and Emily Kamau, among others.