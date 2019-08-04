By JOEL ODIDI

More by this Author

The tribunal investigating the conduct of Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang' has declared him innocent.

The tribunal chaired by Justice Alnashir Visram with Justice (Rtd) Festus Azangalala, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Lucy Kambuni, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Amina Abdalla as members on Sunday said the evidence did not meet threshold to warrant Justice Ojwang's removal from the bench.

SUSPENDED

The judge was suspended on April 2, after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the formation of a tribunal to investigate his conduct.

Two complaints had been filed against the judge and instead of appearing before the JSC to defend himself, Justice Ojwang’ opted to send his lawyer Nani Mungai to represent him.

Judge Ojwang’ was accused of gross misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of judicial code of conduct.

While recommending for his probe, JSC said despite being conflicted and being closely associated with Migori Governor Okoth Obado, Justice Ojwang’ sat in the bench that heard a case involving the governor.

He, however, defended himself saying he was not part of the bench that determined the main grievance which related to interests in the Sony Sugar-belt area.