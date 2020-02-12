alexa Tuju in road crash - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Tuju in road crash

Wednesday February 12 2020

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
 
SIMON CIURI
By SIMON CIURI
More by this Author

Cabinet Secretary and Jubilee Secretary-general Raphael Tuju was rushed to Kijabe Hospital after a road crash as he headed to Kabarak, Nakuru County for former president Daniel Moi's burial.

He is set to be airlifted to Nairobi, Kiambu County commissioner Wilson Wanyaga said while confirming the incident to the Nation.

Mr Tuju, who was being driven in a GK Toyota Prado, was said to be experiencing chest pains, while his driver fractured his arm. However, the two are said to be in stable condition.

More follows.