Tuju in road crash

By SIMON CIURI

More by this Author

Cabinet Secretary and Jubilee Secretary-general Raphael Tuju was rushed to Kijabe Hospital after a road crash as he headed to Kabarak, Nakuru County for former president Daniel Moi's burial.

He is set to be airlifted to Nairobi, Kiambu County commissioner Wilson Wanyaga said while confirming the incident to the Nation.

Mr Tuju, who was being driven in a GK Toyota Prado, was said to be experiencing chest pains, while his driver fractured his arm. However, the two are said to be in stable condition.