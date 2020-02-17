By PATRICK LANG'AT

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has announced that Secretary-general Raphael Tuju is now “conscious and fully in control of his limbs” following an accident last Wednesday.

The accident occurred as Mr Tuju, a Cabinet Secretary without a portfolio, travelled to former President Daniel arap Moi's burial in Kabarak, Nakuru County, on February 12.

Following the incident near Kijabe on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, he was rushed to Kijabe Hospital and then airlifted to Karen Hospital in Nairobi later that afternoon.

In a statement signed by Communications Director Alex Memusi, Jubilee said doctors attending to Mr Tuju had started weaning him off sedation.

“So far all indications are that his injuries are healing well,” Mr Memusi said.

"Notably, he is conscious and fully in control of his limbs just as he was when he walked into the accident and emergency section of Kijabe Hospital.”

For the past four days in Karen hospital, Mr Memusi said, Mr Tuju had been immobilised to minimise aggravation of the injuries he sustained.

He said, however, that the he doctors “assured that everything is under control" and urged patience from all affected parties.

“The family, through the party, wishes to thank all those who have been praying, sending messages of goodwill or encouraging them in one way or another," the statement said.

"They further wish to request that the patient be allowed more time to recover before he can be visited."

But in a move that might attract political talk, Mr Memusi said that in Mr Tuju's absence, Executive Director James Waweru and a team of directors were in charge.

This is in place of Mr Tuju’s deputy, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who leans on Deputy President William Ruto’s political side.

“All party activities at the secretariat continue to run uninterrupted through the able leadership of the executive director assisted by the directors,” the party statement said.