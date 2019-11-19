By MOHAMED AHMED

Police in Mombasa are holding two Ugandan nationals who were nabbed with fake US currency.

Tindeyebwa Godfrey and Tayebwa Evans were arrested with $94, 100 (Sh9.41 million).

The foreigners were apprehended at Punda Milia Paradise Apartment in Shanzu, Kisauni Sub-County.

A Mercedes Benz belonging to the two suspects was also confiscated during the operation by officers from the Coast regional police headquarters.

“The two used the vehicle to get into the country on Monday morning and we arrested them in the evening. The fake currency was stashed in silver safe box,” said Mombasa county deputy county commander Joseph Chebii.

Mr Chebii said the two are being held at the Central Police Station in Mombasa and will be arraigned on Wednesday.