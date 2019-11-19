alexa Police arrest two Ugandans with fake US currency - Daily Nation
Police arrest two Ugandans with fake US currency

Tuesday November 19 2019

Fake US currency

Fake US currency seized after the arrest of two Ugandan nationals at Punda Milia Paradise Apartment in Shanzu, Mombasa on November 19, 2019. PHOTO | MOHAMED AHMED | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The two are being held at the Central Police Station in Mombasa and will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.
MOHAMED AHMED
By MOHAMED AHMED
Police in Mombasa are holding two Ugandan nationals who were nabbed with fake US currency.

Tindeyebwa Godfrey and Tayebwa Evans were arrested with $94, 100 (Sh9.41 million).

The foreigners were apprehended at Punda Milia Paradise Apartment in Shanzu, Kisauni Sub-County.

A Mercedes Benz belonging to the two suspects was also confiscated during the operation by officers from the Coast regional police headquarters.

“The two used the vehicle to get into the country on Monday morning and we arrested them in the evening. The fake currency was stashed in silver safe box,” said Mombasa county deputy county commander Joseph Chebii.

Mr Chebii said the two are being held at the Central Police Station in Mombasa and will be arraigned on Wednesday.

